Clown steals the show … and a whole lotta loot

A man is behind bars after allegedly pulling off a series of robberies at gunpoint while wearing a clown mask.

The real-life Joker, identified as Jesse James Swanson, 23, is accused of robbing three convenience stores between August and September, according to KTLA.

Swanson was arrested in November and charged on December 13 with armed robbery, weapons violations and possession of stolen property. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

Another man, suspected of driving a getaway car, is still at large.