Secret sauce: Man allegedly laces nephew’s meatball sandwich with Visine

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A Florida man has been arrested and charged with attempting to poison his nephew after allegedly pouring Visine over a meatball sandwich he purchased for the victim.

The suspect, James Leach, 45, opened a container of food and “proceeded to pour the eye drop solution all over the meatball sandwich,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

When a store worker warned Leach about the liquid’s potential danger if ingested, Leach reportedly replied that it would only cause the victim to “s*** himself and puke his brains out.”

However, Visine’s active ingredient, tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride, can actually be lethal if ingested.

After being summoned to Leach’s home, police questioned him and the nephew, who had already consumed a “small portion of the sandwich.” The victim “ultimately refused medical treatment,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Leach was charged with the poisoning of food or water and his bail set at $50,000. Additionally, a judge has ordered Leach, who has pleaded not guilty, to have no contact with the victim.