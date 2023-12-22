No bull! NJ commuters spot Texas Longhorn running on train tracks

New Jersey commuters waiting for their train to arrive were greeted instead with a charging Texas Longhorn running up the tracks.

The roughly one-and-a-half-year-old 750-800 pound bull, which most likely escaped from a slaughterhouse, wreaked havoc on the morning rush hour commute, causing delays of up to 45 minutes, according to the New York Post.

NJ Transit, attempting to put a humorous spin on the delay on X, formerly Twitter, cited “police activity,” above a picture of the bewildered bovine.

The cow, dubbed “Ricardo” after one of the police officers who helped wrangle the animal, was taken to a nearby sanctuary, where owner Mike Stura hopes he’ll “get along well and live a long, happy life.”