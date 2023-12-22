Matthew Stafford’s Rams start strong, hold off Saints 30-22 to surge forward in NFC playoff race

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams surged forward in the NFC playoff race with a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Rookie Puka Nacua had nine catches for a career-high 164 yards and a TD, and Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and another score while topping 1,000 yards for the season in the Rams’ fifth victory in six games. Los Angeles led 30-7 with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter after scoring on six of its first eight possessions, but Derek Carr threw TD passes to Juwan Johnson and A.T. Perry on the Saints’ next two drives. New Orleans’ two-game win streak ended.