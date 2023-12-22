Hood River Firefighters Battle Two Alarm Fire at a local millwork facility

At 1:56 am this morning, firefighters were called to a reported fire at Gorge Building Supply, located at 755 Frankton Road, Hood River, OR. Multiple callers to 911 were reporting a fire that was spreading quickly. A West Side Fire Unit and Hood River Fire arrived to find a fast-moving fire in several buildings. Due to the size of the buildings, level of involvement, and the contents, the incident commander requested additional resources to the scene.

Firefighters are on scene working with an investigator with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFM) to determine the cause and origin. There are no reported injuries.

West Side Fire District was assisted by units from Hood River Fire & EMS, Wy’East Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire, Parkdale Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, as well as Klickitat County White Salmon and Bingen Fire.

The cause of the fire is presently undetermined, and no damage estimate is available.