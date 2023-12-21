The Grinch gives Florida mom a taste of her own medicine

A Florida mom who tried to scam donations from neighbors by claiming a thief stole her kids’ Christmas gifts, got an unexpected present herself — a trip to jail from The Grinch.

The Lehigh Acres community all pitched in to help Shana Hudson, 39, and her family by donating gifts to the family, until the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that her story was all a lie.

Hudson got her comeuppance when the sheriff’s department sent The Grinch to her house to make the arrest, with WBBH-TV there to capture the whole thing.

“Riiiing Riiiing… Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back,” the LCSO posted on Facebook, along with a video of the arrest.

Hudson was booked at the county prison and charged with making a false report to law enforcement.