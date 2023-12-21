Praise the Lord and pass the toilet paper

A woman pulled over for speeding down a Florida roadway at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour — in the wrong direction — responded by urinating on herself while singing gospel songs.

Police say 41-year-old Courtney Epps, of Taylors, South Carolina led police on a miles long chase, ignoring oncoming traffic and even a group of runners participating in a marathon, according to ABC News affiliate WPLG.

Epps eventually crashed her car into a construction site, where cops say she had “extremely constricted pupils and did not respond to verbal or physical stimulation, only stared straight forward in silence.”

While being examined at a local hospital, police claim Epps “urinated on herself in the lobby while loudly singing gospel songs, and that she would alternate between sleeping, singing and talking to herself during treatment.”

After initially agreeing to field sobriety tests, Epps refused, saying “God the father told her to stop,” according to the arrest report.

She faces several charges, including DUI and a felony charge for fleeing or eluding with disregard for safety of persons or property.