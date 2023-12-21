Drunk men cause 8-hour police standoff … just because

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A pair of Perth, Australia, men staged an eight-hour drunken standoff with police on a construction site roof, for no apparent reason, according to Nine News.

The two men, in their 20s, allegedly climbed to the roof and refused to come down, then proceeded to throw bags of concrete to the ground, while swigging vodka.

When a police negotiator arrived on the scene, the men indicated they were willing to make a deal and demanded vodka, a vape and a helicopter.

The men eventually made their way down from the building before making a brief attempt at a getaway.

Asked by police if they’d had a big night, one answered “f****** oath” — Australian slang for “absolutely.”