Williams Sonoma launches Bridgerton-inspired collection

If you are still looking for a Christmas gift for that Bridgerton fan in your life, Williams Sonoma has got you covered. People reports his company has just launched a Bridgerton-inspired collection, featuring tableware, food, baking mixes and more.

Items in the collection include a Bridgerton tablecloth, table runner and napkins, all in blue and white with floral patterns, which will make you feel like you’re hosting a tea in the 1800s.

And there will be plenty to serve with that tea, including scones, cameo cookies that feature the silhouette on Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet, assorted chocolate truffles that come on a chocolate tray and cake pops shaped like teapots. There are even shortbread and scone mixes if you want to cook yourself. And to wash it all down, there’s Bridgerton beverage mixes.

You can also take that food to go in your Bridgerton picnic basket, which comes with plates, flatware, wine glasses, a cheeseboard, blanket and more.

And if you’re not really sure how to throw a Bridgerton-inspired party, Williams Sonoma can help, with The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining, which features 40 recipes inspired by the show.

Now, if you want to enjoy that tea while watching the new season of Bridgerton, you’ll have to wait a bit. Netflix recently announced season three will be premiering May 16.