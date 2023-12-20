High school basketball player beats up coach after being benched for poor sportsmanship

A Texas high school basketball player, upset over being benched for poor sportsmanship, now faces assault charges for giving his coach a beatdown.

The 17-year-old Willis High School student was benched for arguing with an opponent and referees prior to the game, his coach, Jeremy Clark, tells NBC News.

After learning he’d be suspended as well, the teen and his 22-year-old brother started throwing punches, according to the coach.

The attack left Clark with a black eye and scratches on his face, neck, shoulder and elbow.

The brothers were booked on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and released after posting a $20,000 bond each.