Let him eat cake: Wife celebrates husband’s “big accomplishment” with “Nobody cares” cake

An Oregon man who thought his wife bought him a cake in honor of his “big accomplishment” was greeted instead with the message, “Nobody cares,” written in blue frosting.

“My wife got me a cake for what I thought was a big accomplishment,” the man, who goes by Bobby, captioned a photo of the dessert in a now viral Reddit post.

While some Redditors found his wife’s prank “harsh,” Bobby took the diss in stride, telling Today.com that he’d been building a website for three years and bragged about his accomplishments at each stage of development, since he wasn’t a web developer by trade. That prompted a co-worker to joke, “Nobody cares,” after one of Bobby’s bragging sessions, which Bobby and his wife found “hilarious.”

Several Redditors also found it funny, including one who wrote, “Every relationship needs a good roast to flirt ratio.”