DoorDash reveals the top delivery trends of 2023

These days lots of people can’t live without DoorDash to keep them fed. So, what was everyone ordering in 2023? The delivery service just came out with its year-end trends report and some of the results may be a bit surprising.

Finger foods were the most popular items for delivery nationwide in 2023, with fries the most-ordered food, followed by chicken quesadillas and mozzarella sticks. Also making the top five are garlic naan and a spicy chicken sandwich.

When it comes to grocery deliveries, folks tend to be a little healthier, with fruits and veggies dominating the top five. Bananas are the most-ordered item, followed by Roma tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers and cilantro.

And let’s not forget about booze, because who needs to leave the house to get their party on? Vodka was the most popular alcoholic beverage ordered this year, followed by hard cider, tequila and sauvignon blanc.

Of course, all that drinking is bound to leave people in need of caffeine and coffee was certainly a popular order. Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston were the cities where people were most likely to order coffee — and we’re not talking a regular old cup of Joe. The most popular coffee orders include ice caramel macchiato, cold brew, iced French vanilla coffee, iced mocha and Americano.