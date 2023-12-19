12/18 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The Goldendale City Council held its last meeting of the year Monday, and covered a half-dozen measures on the agenda in less than 90 minutes. Councilors approved an agreement between the City of Goldendale and Klickitat County on the city’s contribution to the East District Court, and agreed that the Klickitat County Emergency Ham Radio service could relocate their antenna to the city watershed property.

The big money item of the evening was the awarding of a contract on the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade project. The bid was low enough that the city will be able to add two optional packages to the project, and still come in at more than a half million dollars below the engineer’s estimate.

Councilor Dave Jones announced that Cypress Creek Renewables, is donating $30,000 to help fund handicapped accessible playground equipment for city parks.

And this was the meeting at which Lodging Tax money was awarded to local nonprofits for events to draw visitors to town. City Clerk Sandy Wells read the recommendations of the Lodging Tax Committee:

“Seven thousand dollars to the Goldendale Christmas Committee, seven thousand dollars to Abate of Washington, eighteen hundred to the Kiwanis Club, two thousand to the Goldendale Pride event, and then twenty-six thousand to the Goldendale Chamber, for a total of forty-three thousand, eight hundred dollars.”

The measure passed on an unusual 4 to 2 to 1 vote. Councilors Loren Meagher and Steve Johnston were the no votes, and although Meagher did not offer a reason, Johnston did not want to support the Goldendale Pride event, saying that it was a culturally divisive issue that had been weaponized.

Councilor Andy Halm, who abstained because he is involved with the Goldendale Pride organizing group, said he was offended by the comment.

It was the last council meeting for Filberto Ontoveros and Mayor Mike Canon, who did not seek re-election last month.

The mayor closed by praising the quality of the city employees:

“It’s not a question of them doing the job. They do it, and they do it well. This city is working like a clock, and, mind me, I worked in Switzerland and so I know how clocks work (laughter).”

The council’s next meeting will be on January 2, 2024.