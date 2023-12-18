Would you try a Doritos-infused alcoholic beverage?

Doritos fans will need to look beyond the snack aisle for the brand’s latest collab.

The popular chip maker partnered with flavor company Empirical, a Copenhagen-based distillery, to create an alcoholic beverage with the savory nacho cheese chips infused into the drink.

“The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note,” the Empirical team described.

The new, limited-edition bottles of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will be available for $65 online, and in select New York and California markets. Preorders begin December 13.