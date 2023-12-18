Is your holiday romance heating up? You could be a victim of snowmancing

The holiday season can certainly be romantic, and it seems some folks are taking advantage of that — but not necessarily in a good way. According to seeking.com, all those romantic holiday tropes have spawned a new dating trend called snowmancing.

According to the site, snowmancing is when couples “immerse themselves in a seasonal romance embracing the holiday spirit,” with things like ice skating, getting cozy by the fire and more. They note “it’s all about living out those picture-perfect movie moments you’d find in your classic festive rom-com.”

Unfortunately, like the holidays, these snowmances don’t necessarily last, with many coming to and end as soon as all the magic of the season fades away.

So, how can you tell if you’re being snowmanced? Well, one of the biggest signs is noticing that your relationship gets hot during the cold winter months, but seems to cool off once temperatures get hotter. Another clue is if your new partner seems to be overly affectionate and ready for a quick commitment right around the holiday season. And be wary of grand gestures and extravagant gifts, which are sure signs they’re trying to impress you during the holidays.

While it is possible for a snowmance to turn into a real relationship, it will require both sides to keep those holiday romance feelings alive. The site notes, “Dating should leave you with a sense of luxury — you should feel on top of the world and it should be consistent, not just a sudden burst of activity and spoiling over the holidays.”