Come here often? Restaurant’s manatee mannequin molested

Patrons of Rick’s Reef, a seafood restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida, got quite a show recently when a man “threw gator nuggets” — think chicken nuggets, but with alligator meat — into the eatery, then proceeded to “sexually molest” a manatee mannequin.

Anthony Michael Lessa, 23, was intoxicated when he allegedly threw the nuggets into the restaurant and “became belligerent” when confronted by employees, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. He proceeded to have his way with the life-size manatee sculpture.

Per the report, Lessa then fled the restaurant and created a disturbance at a nearby hotel, where police officers — who say Lessa “exhibited multiple signs of intoxication” — arrested him for disorderly intoxication-disturbance. He was released the following day.