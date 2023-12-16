The saga of Jersey Shore’s notorious dangling chair comes to a sad end

Ah, the Jersey Shore. While famous for its beaches, boardwalks and amusement parks, it’s also home to another local attraction — or was, anyway: the notorious dangling chair.

The chair, precariously perched on a few inches of rotted wood atop a weather-beaten New Jersey home for years, defying gravity in the face of nor’easters, snowstorms and summer thunderstorms, fell victim to gusty winds and gravity on Monday, December 11, according to the Chair Watch Facebook page.

“Glad it came to a natural end and the chair came down due to the forces of nature in a storm, but sad the whole thing that grew way out of proportion is over,” Tony DiMeglio, creator of the Chair Watch Facebook group, wrote on Monday.

For years the chair, which was visible from the roadway, was a popular tourist attraction for people on their way to the Jersey Shore.