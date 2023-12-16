Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss the Seahawks game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night’s game at Seattle.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles’ loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue.

Slay has two interceptions this season. The Eagles could look to Josh Jobe or rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to help fill Slay’s spot.

Sirianni declined to say who would start.

“Got the right guys,” he said.

The Eagles are 10-3 this season but have lost two straight games by 20-plus points.