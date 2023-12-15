NY man wins $10 million lottery prize … again!

Talk about an embarrassment of riches: Wayne Murray of Brooklyn, New York, walked off with the New York Lottery scratch-off’s top prize of $10 million last week — for the second time in less than two years!

Murray, 63, also won $10 million off a scratch-off ticket he bought from the same gas station convenience store back in August 2022, according to The New York Post.

Unlike some other lucky winners though, Murray hasn’t let all that money go to his head. He still lives in the same three-story, semi-attached brick house he’s called home for the better part of his life. His only big splurge was a 2024 Range Rover SV, which runs from $209,000 to more than $234,000, according to the Range Rover website.

The two-time winner claimed his latest prize as a $6 million lump sum after after taxes.