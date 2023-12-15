No butts about it, survey rates the perfect posterior

While butt implants are usually associated with women, a recent survey shows men are also opting for the surgery and have strong views on what constitutes the perfect male buttocks.

A survey published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery finds that “a moderately enhanced, well-proportioned appearance is most desirable,” Dr. Ashit Patel, a member surgeon of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons from Duke University, said in a press release.

Specifically, according to Patel, “In our survey, raters thought the ideal male buttocks shouldn’t be flat, but also shouldn’t stick out too far.”

Additionally, “The buttocks shouldn’t be too wide, and should retain the characteristic dimple on the sides.”

That’s in sharp contrast to previous studies on the “ideal” female buttocks, which favored a rounder and fuller appearance, according to StudyFinds.

“Our study is one of the first to really focus on what makes the male buttocks most attractive,” Patel noted. “We believe the findings will be helpful in discussions with patients considering gluteal enhancement, and provide guidance in achieving optimal results and patient satisfaction.”