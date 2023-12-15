Ay, Chihuahua! Runaway dog corralled in dramatic rescue

Who says New Yorkers don’t have heart? A quick-thinking women pulled off a daring rescue on the Staten Island Expressway in a desperate attempt to save a Chihuahua named Bean, and it was all caught on dashcam video and posted to TikTok.

Staten Island, NY, resident Katie Marie spotted Bean running along the roadway, with other good Samaritans in hot pursuit.

When the dog scampered onto the HOV lane, she laid on her horn, and forced her way into the lane to protect it from the other cars.

After attempts by Katie and other motorists failed to corner the dog, another woman, Kaitlyn McGinley, was finally able to secure the frightened pooch.

McGinley tells the Staten Island Advance that she posted a picture Bean, who didn’t have a microchip, on Facebook, and “within minutes,” she was able to locate the grateful owner, who shared that she has since ordered an Apple AirTag to attach to Bean’s collar.