Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Library receives Motown record checked out in 1976

The Boston Public Library is “Dancing in the Street” now that a Motown record borrowed nearly 50 years ago is “Back in [Their] Arms Again.”

The copy of Anthology by Junior Walker and the All Stars, which turned up in the library’s drop box a week ago, shows it was borrowed back in 1976, according WBTS-TV.

“Not sure who dropped it off or exactly when, but we were going through the book drop checking things in and it was sitting at the bottom,” says librarian Shane Gellerman. “We had a book sale the same day, so we’ve been getting lots of donations. Maybe they thought it was a good time to return an old item, too.”

Gellerman says the library stopped offering vinyl LPs a decade ago, so this one will likely go into its local history collection.

And in case you’re wondering what the overdue charge is on something borrowed all those years ago, the answer is zippo — the BPL stopped charging late fees back in 2021.