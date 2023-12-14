Love hurts: Man still loves ex-girlfriend who shot him in the testicle

Talk about true love: An Ohio man claims he still loves his ex-girlfriend, even after she shot him in the testicle.

“[She] wanted me to take a walk with her, and I found out she had a pistol with her,” Charlie Glenn tells WXIX. “She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me.’”

The woman, 36-year-old Tonya Nester, was booked into the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond and faces charges of felonious assault.

Glenn, who is recovering at home, says he has no hard feelings towards Nester, explaining, “I still to this day love her.”