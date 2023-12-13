Woman who thew burrito bowl at Chipotle staffer gets just desserts

An Ohio woman who threw a burrito bowl in the face of a Chipotle employee got a taste of her own medicine after being sentenced to work two months at a fast food job.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, who plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after bystander videos showed her flinging the bowl at Chipotle worker Emily Russell back in September, was given the choice of a 30-day jail sentence or 60 days working at a fast food job, according to ABC News affiliate WLS-TV.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?” the judge told Hayne during the hearing, adding that she’s not going to be happy with the food she’s about to get in jail.

Russell, meanwhile, has since quit her job at Chipoltle and found employment elsewhere, but is seeking counseling to help her deal with the trauma she still suffers from the attack.

One of Russell’s friends started a fundraising effort on social media for her, which has raised $7,300 to date.