Rep. Chris Corry urges 14th District students to apply to the Washington State House Page Program for the 2024 session

Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima , is inviting students in the 14th Legislative District to apply to serve in the Washington State House Page Program.

“The House Page Program has been around for over 130 years providing young people with invaluable experience about how government and the legislative process works,” said Corry. “In addition to that first-hand experience, students also learn about the importance of civic engagement which strengthens our state and our nation.”

There are eight different weekly opportunities available for the 60-day legislative session, which begins Jan. 8 and ends March 7. When applying, potential pages can select which weeks they are available to work.

Pages work for one 40-hour work week assisting House members with a variety of duties, including serving on the chamber floor, making deliveries throughout campus, supporting member offices, and attending the classroom component – Page School.

Eligible students must be at least 14 years of age and have not reached their 17th birthday.

“Having the opportunity to host pages from our community is something I have been proud to do every year I have served as State Representative for the 14th District,” said Corry. “It’s great to see how enthusiastic our local youth are to be on campus during the legislative session and to be a part of the important work we do in Olympia.”

Pages earn a stipend of $65 per day and can also earn up to 20 hours of community service.

Students can learn more about the House Page Program and how to apply here.

Applicants who need financial assistance for the expense of traveling and staying in Olympia may also apply for the Gina Grant Bull Memorial Legislative Page Scholarship, which helps to offset expenses.

# # #