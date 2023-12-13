Dinnerfluencers beware: Restaurant patron’s social media photo left her with $60,000 bill

While making others wait to eat so you can take a photo of your meal for social media is arguably annoying, it can be costly, too.

In fact, one woman learned this the hard way, when a seemingly innocent table snap allowed cyber criminals to leave her with a $60,000 tab.

According to the South China Morning Post, the patron didn’t notice the dinner pic she uploaded to social media late last month also captured a QR code on the table, which is provided by some establishments so diners can order food with their phones.

Unfortunately, the code was also visible to people online, who scanned it and ordered food on the woman’s dime.

When she asked for the check, she was stunned to find a CVS-length receipt with charges totaling $60,000. Her bill included 2,580 portions of squid, 9,990 portions of shrimp paste and 1,850 portions of fresh duck blood, the publication notes, all ordered by randos online.

Luckily, the restaurant realized what had happened, moved the unidentified woman to a new table and ignored the still-incoming charges to the old one.

The moral of the story? Stop taking pictures of your food.