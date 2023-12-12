Thank goodness it wasn’t a greased pig

Police officers in Deptford Township, New Jersey, captured a runaway pig known as Albert Einswine on Tuesday.

The slippery swine had escaped from a nearby pig farm and led cops on a 30-minute chase. “Through the use of de-escalation techniques and the latest technology, officers were finally able to apprehend the suspect,” the Deptford County Police Department wrote on its Facebook page, adding that the pig “was released on his own recognizance.”

The Deptford Police’s Facebook page also included a 20-second video of the chase captioned, “Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.”