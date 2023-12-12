Runaway kangaroo, hopping mad, punches cop in the face during capture

An escaped kangaroo on the loose in Canada for four days was finally captured on Wednesday, but it didn’t go down without a fight.

Durham Regional Police responded to a call about the kangaroo, which had escaped while being shipped between zoos, and was spotted hopping around in the city of Oshawa.

Following “best practice,” the officers grabbed the kangaroo by the tail and safely detained it until zoo personnel arrived, but not before it managed to punch an officer in the face.

“The officer will be just fine and we won’t be continuing the investigation,” Staff Sgt. Chris Boileau told CBC.

The kangaroo is now due to travel to Quebec after a period of rest.