Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here’s where you need to be

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, it’s time you get the odds in your favor: German car rental company SIXT tapped data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find which places you’re all-but-guaranteed to see snow this December 25.

While not a forecast for this year’s holiday, based on previous years’ data, Fairbanks, Alaska, statistically has a 100% chance of having a white Christmas. Second place belongs to Duluth, Minnesota, which has a 92.2% chance, and Bozeman, Montana, comes in third with a 91.1% chance.

Marquette, Michigan, has an 88.8% chance of seeing snow this Christmas, while Caribou, Maine, rounds out the fifth spot with an 87.2% chance.

