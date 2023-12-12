12/11 The Dalles City Council Meeting

The Dalles City Council adopted the latest assessment of housing needs and inventory of buildable lands in the city’s comprehensive plan, but not without expressing some frustration regarding its effect on efforts by the city to expand the urban growth boundary.

As consultant Matt Hastie explained to the council, there are two parts to consider in making any changes:

“One is assessing the need for future housing on the demand side of things, and the second is inventorying the supply.”

In determining the demand for future need, the state’s Land Conservation and Development Commission requires the city to use estimates provided by Portland State University. But the growth projections from Portland State this time around were considerably reduced from the last estimate in 2016. City Manager Matthew Klebes expressed his doubts about the new numbers:

"The plan that you're operating under today suggests something on the order of 1400 or 1500 units needed over the 20-year period. And then this recommending 4 to 500 units. It was a shocking change in the numbers, hard to understand kind of what drove it. One of my questions was, which report is wrong? Is this report wrong? Or was last report wrong? It doesn't seem like they connect. There's no way that our housing needs have changed that much."

Those sentiments were echoed by Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege who came to the city council meeting to testify on the subject:

“I think the idea of a point three percent per year population increase is, quite frankly, silly. Consistently, it’s been nearing one percent historically, for decades. So it’s hard to imagine, all of a sudden, why it’s point three percent.”

Councilor Rod Runyon also questioned the PSU estimates, and voted against adopting the report on principle. The motion did pass by 4 votes to 1.

The city also passed an ordinance creating a new chapter in the municipal code covering small wireless facilities, in order to be in compliance with new Federal Communications Commission regulations.