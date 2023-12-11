Real-life grinch makes off with couple’s Christmas tree

You really are a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A real-life Grinch in San Mateo, California was caught on surveillance video, pulling up beside a parked car, stealing a Christmas tree off the roof and driving off, all while the owners were doing their holiday shopping, according to ABC News affiliate KGO-TV.

So far, police haven’t identified the crook, but are keeping an eye out for similar thefts as the holiday season progresses.

As for the unlucky victims, the tree lot provided them with a replacement, free of charge.