Man wearing “I just got out of prison” T-shirt ends up … guess where?

An ex-con wearing a T-shirt that bragged, “I just got out of prison,” is back behind bars just nine months later.

The man, Michael Gordon of Clearwater, Florida, was allegedly spotted entering an unlocked car that was parked outside of an apartment building, according to an arrest report obtained by WFLA.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tracked Gordon down about two blocks away from the scene, but he refused to identify himself and cooperate with the investigation.

When threatened with arrest for obstruction, Gordon defiantly told the deputies to “call my lawyer.”

Instead, Gordon — whose records indicate he was previously released from jail back in March — was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.