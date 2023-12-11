Man gets Waffle House tattoo for a steal

We’ve all heard of dine and dash. Well, now there’s ink and dash.

Max Alexander Krejckant of Clearwater, Florida, is accused of getting a Waffle House logo tattooed on his right calf that he never intended to pay for.

According to the police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, he refused to pay Ink Godz shop the $250 price once the questionable choice of tattoo was complete. A police frisk of the tattoo deadbeat turned up only “six dollars and a driver’s license.”

It’s not the first time the tattoo parlor has had someone try to ink and dash, but the owner says it’s normally during spring break, and not the holiday season.

Krejckant is out on bail after pleading not guilty to theft, which is a misdemeanor.