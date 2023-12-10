Always listen to your grandma … except when you’re going through airport security

A mystery briefcase a grandmother gave her grandson as an early Christmas gift ended up getting him into some hot water with airport security.

“I got stopped at the airport security, and you know what? It was because of this briefcase my grandma gave me as an early Christmas gift, and she said don’t open it until you get to California,” Los Angeles-based actor Brett Gaffney explains in a TikTok video that’s received over 500,000 views since it was posted on Sunday, November 25.

“They asked me what was inside, and I said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know,’” Gaffney continues. “They said, ‘What do you mean? You’re bringing a briefcase, and you don’t know what’s inside?’”

What TSA agents found in the briefcase was a vintage typewriter.

“The fact u listened and didn’t open it is so innocent lmao,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments, to which Gaffney replied, “I’m a man of pure trust.”

Another user wisely pointed out, “I feel like the words ‘I don’t know, it’s a surprise’ shouldn’t be uttered to TSA, let alone in one sitting.”

A follow-up video posted a few days later, showed Brett pecking away on his new toy, along with with the caption, “I didnt think I’d use this, but here we are. Its so calming.”