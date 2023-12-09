The Dalles Public Works: E. 10th St. Sanitary Sewer Extension – December 11 – 13

Monday December 11, 2023, the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin installation of a sanitary sewer extension on E. 10th St. between Oregon St. and Quinton St.

The purpose of this work is to connect a property to sanitary sewer service. Construction is expected to occur for approximately three days with expected completion by Wednesday December 13, 2023.

Full road closure on E. 10th St. between Oregon St. and Quinton St. will be in effect 24 hours a day.

A detour to East 12th St. and E. 9th St. between Oregon St. and Quinton St. will be in place until the project is complete.

Motorists and bicyclists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic during construction.

Please proceed with caution in this area and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.