Florida man arrested for sausage attack on his wife

A St. Petersburg, Florida man is barred from having any contact with his wife after a fight between the two ended with him hurling a sausage at her face.

During a “verbal altercation” Saturday afternoon, Ray Allen, 61, allegedly threw the sausage at his spouse, striking the 64-year-old victim “on the right side of the face,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The woman is apparently recuperating after EMS workers arrived on the scene and washed her eye out with a saline solution.

Allen was arrested for domestic battery, booked into the county jail and released on his own recognizance. He has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge

No word on the condition or whereabouts of the sausage, which, per The Smoking Gun, “was presumably pork.”