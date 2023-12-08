12/06 Wasco County Commissioners Meeting

There was good news and interesting news coming out of the Wasco County Commissioners meeting Wednesday. The good news came from Wasco County Finance Director Mike Middleton, who reported a trio of audit results. First, the Library District:

“The audit came in is an unmodified opinion, which makes it a clean opinion with no reservations.”

That was echoed for the 4-H and Extension District:

“A clean audit, with no reservations.”

And for the county itself

“A clean opinion, with no reservations.”

The interesting result came around the topic of an appeal hearing. For background, The Wasco County Planning Department had approved a developer request to replat 66 lots on the west and north side of Cherry Heights Road and the south side of Hermit’s Way into 6 lots and construct a subdivision. The proposed area is in an area zoned residential just outside The Dalles urban area boundary in the National Scenic Area, and the appeal was filed by the Friends of the Gorge.

What’s unusual is that the subdivision was originally approved by the county 70 years ago in 1953, prior to both Oregon’s land use laws and the National Scenic Area Act.

But instead of a lengthy hearing, both the attorney for the developer and the attorney for the Friends of the Gorge requested a continuance until March, to give them time to resolve the issue. Jay Harris, the attorney for the developer, said both sides were hopeful about the ability to settle the issue, even saying:

“We’ve made pretty considerable progress so far.”

To be able to put in a new subdivision in the Scenic Area, even if just barely in the Scenic Area, could help with the lack of available housing in The Dalles.