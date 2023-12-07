We’ve got a live one here — a bomb, that is

A couple in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, a community in Wales, had kept what they believed was a dummy missile in their garden as a decoration for years before learning it was actually a live bomb.

Sian and Jeffrey Edwards tell the BBC that the bomb, thought to date back to the late 19th century, had been found over a hundred years ago by an old relative. On Wednesday, November 29, they got a visit from a policeman who spotted the projectile and told them they would need to alert the Ministry of Defense.

The missile, which was proven to be live, was eventually taken to a vacant area, covered with five tons of sand and detonated.

Jeffrey, 77, says he lived in the house since he was 3, and was sad to see it go.

“It was an old friend. I’m so sorry that the poor old thing was blown to pieces.”