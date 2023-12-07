Washington State pol doesn’t vote for himself, loses by one vote

A candidate running for Rainier, Washington’s city council, lost the election by one vote because, as it turned out, he didn’t vote for himself.

”I didn’t feel comfortable,” Damion Green tells KING-TV. “I thought it was kind of narcissistic, so I didn’t.”

His opponent, Ryan Roth, almost made the same mistake, but thought better of it, thanks to his wife.

”I was like, ‘It’s one vote. Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. I’m not like super worried about it.’ But my wife was pushing it,” said Roth.

Green, who ran for Rainier’s city council before, insists he has no regrets about not voting, saying, “I can run again. The third time will be a charm.”