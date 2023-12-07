Sheep found alive after being on the lam[b] for 8 years

A trio of sheep, who managed to avoid capture for eight years following a truck rollover were found alive and well and living somewhere in the Victoria, Australia.

After many sightings from the public, the sheep — dubbed “The Three Amigos” after Ned Kelly, Mad Dan Morgan and Harry Power, a legendary Australian crime gang — were ultimately scooped up one-by-one by the team at Edgars Mission Animal Sanctuary and reunited a month later at their home.

“When the sheep reunited for the first time, they clearly knew one another,” Edgar’s Mission owner Pam Ahern told 9News.

“After a month apart, it was like, ‘Hey dude, what took you so long?'”

Other than needing a good shearing, The Three Amigos didn’t seem worse for the wear.