Bailey Zappe throws for 3 TDs, Patriots damage Steelers’ playoff hopes with 21-18 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw three first-half touchdown passes, and the New England Patriots snapped a five-game skid while damaging the playoff hopes of the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 21-18 victory. Zappe passed for 240 yards in his second start for the Patriots, who became the second two-win team in five days to hand the Steelers a potentially season-altering loss at home. Hunter Henry had two touchdown catches for New England. Ezekiel Elliott had 140 yards from scrimmage and caught a TD for the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense. Mitch Trubisky had a touchdown pass and a rushing TD for Pittsburgh but made some questionable throws in place of the injured Kenny Pickett.