Survey shows nearly 48% of Americans regift for the holidays

If you live in Alabama, your Christmas gift may have already been given to somebody else.

That’s one of the takeaways from Casino.org‘s new survey on regifting: People in Alabama were found to have regifted more commonly than folks in every other state in the union.

For the record, Mississippians do it the least.

However, Alabamans shouldn’t feel too guilty: The survey shows nearly 47.9% of Americans admitted to passing off a gift they’ve already been given.

Two in five admitted to tossing a gift they don’t like, and 1 in 4 say they’ve sold a gift they didn’t want — for a profit of more than $60 on average.

The survey also showed that clothing items are the most disappointing gift to get for most of the respondents.

All that said, at least we’re nice about it: 93.2% kept a Christmas present they disliked or didn’t use; 70% of these folks say they did it to spare the giver’s feelings.

