Willy Wonka would be in his glory, though motorists on Ohio’s I-90 were not so thrilled when a semi-truck carrying chocolate and caramel crashed, leaving the roadway covered in candy.

The accident forced closure of all lanes on the interstate, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which tells ABC News affiliate WEWS there was “chocolate and caramel debris on the highway.”

All in all it was not a sweet commute.