Man complains of severe headaches, doctors find chopsticks in his brain

Doctors at the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi, Vietnam who examined a patient experiencing severe headaches for five months were shocked to discover a pair of chopsticks that had penetrated his nose and entered his brain, according to Oddity Central.

When asked how the chopsticks could’ve possibly made their way in their, the 35-year-old man recalled a drunken fight he’d gotten into and vaguely being stabbed in the face, possibly with the chopsticks.

Doctors successfully removed the chopsticks through endoscopic surgery and sealed a fistula in his brain, and he’s reportedly in stable condition, awaiting discharge from the hospital.