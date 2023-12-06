10-year-old Brit gives Apple’s nerd emoji a thumbs down

A 10-year-old British boy thinks Apple’s nerd emoji — which depicts a face with buck teeth and glasses — is rotten to the core.

“They’re making people think we’re nerds and it’s absolutely horrible,” bespectacled Teddy Cottlel of Oxfordshire tells the BBC. “It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

“I like wearing glasses because they make me see a lot better, and they look good and stylish,” he adds.

So, Teddy — with the help of his teacher, Lisa Baillie — has started an online petition to have Apple to change the emoji

“I love his inquisitive mind, and the fact he fights for what he believes in,” says Baillie. “He’s quite vocal about it, but in quite a grown-up way, and I think that should be supported, encouraged and commended as well.”

Should Apple agree to his request, says Teddy, it would “feel amazing” and he’d be “so excited.”