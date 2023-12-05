She was hunting for a marriage proposal

A Nebraska woman who went on a hunting trip with her boyfriend managed to bag a huge buck and an engagement ring.

Samantha Camenzind, 28, was posing for pictures with her trophy — a giant buck with 11 tines on one side of its antlers and nine on the other, when her boyfriend, Cole Bures, 32, popped the question.

What led to such an unusual proposal? Camenzind tells the Omaha World-Herald that she and Bures, her boyfriend of three years, shared a love for hunting, a sport she picked up a few years ago from her brother and father. Bures has been hunting since he was a kid.