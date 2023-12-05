Poo on you: Attorney suspended for pooping in Pringles can and dumping it in a parking lot

An Ohio lawyer has suspended an attorney for pooping into a Pringles potato chip can and tossing it into a parking lot of a crime-victim advocacy center back in 2021, according to Cincinnati.com.

The criminal defense attorney, Jack A. Blakeslee, claims he wasn’t targeting anyone in particular, explaining he’d pulled the poop prank at least 10 times that year.

However, the Ohio Supreme Court wasn’t buying the story, pointing out that Blakeslee was due to face the victims in court, where he was defending a capital murder suspect.

Blakeslee was banned from practicing law for one year, which was stayed for six months.