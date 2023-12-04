Worst Christmas candy, ranked

With the holidays come sweets, but for every beloved bit of Christmas candy there are the stinkers that either get tossed after one cautious bite or avoided altogether.

With that in mind, CandyStore.com polled more than 7,000 of its users to find the holiday fruitcake of candies, the top 10 worst Christmas candy.

The worst of the lot, according to the poll, is the Christmas version of many people’s least-favorite Halloween treat: Reindeer Candy Corn.

Coming in at #2, Christmas nougat. Just like nougat, but in Christmas colors, with added bits of that candied fruit that makes fruitcake so unpopular.

The third least favorite is controversial: Just as there are those who love Candy Corn, some people love cherry cordials — yet on this list, they’re third.

The fourth least-liked should be a no-brainer and arguably higher on the hate list: non-peppermint candy canes.

Rounding out the top five, holiday Peeps.

For some reason, old fashioned ribbon candy ranked sixth — really, some people like that stuff? — and something else you might find at your grandparents’ house, “old fashioned hard candies,” ranked #7. Life Savers Story Books came in at #8; chocolate oranges survived to #9; and peppermint bark came in at #10.

