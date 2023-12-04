Waiter! there’s a finger in my salad!

A woman is suing the Chopt Creative Salad Co. chain for being, well, a little too creative.

Connecticut resident Allison Cozzi claims in a lawsuit filed on Monday, November 27, that she visited the eatery’s location in Mount Kisco, New York back in April, and that while enjoying one of its signature salads, she realized she was “chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in,” according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

The suit goes on to allege that earlier in the day an employee, — later identified as the restaurant’s manager, “was chopping arugula and chopped off, or cut off, a portion of her left pointer finger.”

The restaurant was later fined by the Westchester County Department of Health, but it was of little consolation to Cozzi, who claims the incident left her “traumatized.”

The suit against the Chopt locations, as well as its parent company, Founders Table Restaurant Group, claims negligence and “statutory violations,” and is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.