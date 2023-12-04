UK vandal offers City Council X-rated solution to annoying pothole problem

(NOTE NATURE) A driver in the village of Lansing, located in West Sussex, England was tired of the City Council dragging its feet on repairing a notorious pothole on a local street, so he sent politicians a message they couldn’t ignore.

In an effort to grab their attention, the vandal marked the annoying pothole with yellow spray paint in the shape of a male organ.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council, however took issue with the driver’s complaint, telling The Argus that the road in question “has monthly driven inspections where any repairs that are needed would be identified in accordance with the county council’s highways inspection manual.”

Besides that, notes the spokesperson, “We have also not received any reports of potholes at this location.”

The vandal’s stunt wasn’t without precedent though. A stunt at another location yielded positive results, as the potholes were filled the very next day.

This time, however, the village responded by sending a street cleaning vehicle to remove the graffiti, which another resident tells the newspaper “only made it worse.”